Valencia-Joaquín Sorolla, also known as the provisional AVE station, is the provisional high-speed railway terminal in the city of Valencia, Valencian Community, Spain.

It’s one of the most important part of the transport system of Valencia.

Located in the centre of the Valencian capital, 800 m south of the Estació del Nord, it was built between 2008 and 2010, taking advantage of the urban transformations of the city at the beginning of the 21st century to be installed on a large plot of land close to the railway line.

The building has a rectangular floor plan with two clearly differentiated areas: the large hangar, also with a rectangular floor plan, and the passenger building itself, with a U-shaped floor plan and pillars independent of the hangar structure.

The facades are rhythmically developed according to glazed polycarbonate modules typical of a provisional and disposable structure such as this one. The project and the direction of the works have been carried out by the architects Luis Almeida Duarte and Elvira Puchades Gimeno and the management of the project by Jorge Bernabeu Larena and Elvira Puchades Gimeno of the company ACXT/IDOM.

The station was inaugurated in 2010 along with the high-speed railway from Madrid to Valencia. It was named after painter Joaquín Sorolla y Bastida, who was born in the city.

Services

Valencia-Joaquín Sorolla station primarily serves AVE trains to Madrid Chamartín and Seville-Santa Justa via Requena-Utiel, with some continuing to Castellón de la Plana.

Alvia trains call at the station on the Oropesa del Mar to Gijón service, as do Euromed services between Alicante and Barcelona França station. Intercity trains also operate from Madrid to Gandia via Joaquín Sorolla.

The nearest Metrovalencia station is Jesús.

