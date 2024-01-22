The castle of Lachassagne (château de Lachassagne) is located in Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region (Massif Central, France). The Domaine du Château de Lachassagne offers panoramic views of the Saône plain.was built in 1830 on the ruins of a medieval castle by the family of Rochechouart de Mortemart, whose arms adorn the facade. The building has a long wine-growing tradition since the vineyard, the vatting and the cellars were fitted out and developed in 1777. Today, the estate is still devoted to wine production.

The site of the Château de LACHASSAGNE estate is exceptional! 40 km north of Lyon, in the heart of Beaujolais des Pierres Dorées, the property overlooks the Saône plain and enjoys a panoramic view. It has the particularity of having 62 ha completely enclosed by walls; it includes a 25 ha wood, 21 ha of vines, meadows, a very beautiful central alley lined with trees and numerous retaining walls in dry stones. In the woods, it is possible to climb to the top of a tower and discover a 360 ° view of the whole of southern Beaujolais. The Château also has a very fine cuvage to visit with an imposing press from 1843 and vaulted cellars.

Address: 416 Rue du Château, 69480 Lachassagne, France

Working hours:

Saturday 9:30AM–12PM

Sunday Closed

Monday Closed

Tuesday Closed

Wednesday Closed

Thursday Closed

Friday Closed

How to get to?

From Paris: 4 hr 25 min (444 km) via A6

From Lyon: 39 min (35.3 km) via A6 and D70

From Andorra: 7 hr 25 min (658 km) via A9 and A7

From Barcelona: 6 hr 32 min (669 km) via A9 and A7

