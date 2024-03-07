The village of Cubières-sur-Cinoble (Occitania, France) is a small village located south of France. The town of Cubières-sur-Cinoble with its castle is located in the department of Aude of the French former region Languedoc. The town of Cubières-sur-Cinoble is located in the township of Couiza, part of the district of Limoux.

Originally Cubières-sur-Cinoble (Cupiera) had an abbey built in the Carolingian period whose archives we confirm its existence in the year 844, under Charles the Bald. Passed successively under the control of the lords of Counties Bésalu and Fenouillèdes and the lords of Peyrepertuse, it is united to in 1073 at the Abbey of Moissac and Cluny.

Museum rates and working

Adult 6 €

Child rate 2 €

Group rate (per person) 5 €

All year

Monday 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM



Tuesday 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Wednesday 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Thursday 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Friday 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Saturday 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Sunday 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM

How to get to?

From Paris: 8 hr 42 min (819 km) via A20

From Toulouse: 2 hr 11 min (143 km) via A61

From Andorra: 2 hr 58 min (147 km) via D613

From Barcelona: 2 hr 58 min (240 km) via AP-7

From Madrid: 8 hr 39 min (832 km) via A-2

From Monaco: 5 hr 45 min (535 km) via A8 and A9

From Moscow: 37 hr (3,471 km) via E30/M1

From Belgrade: 18 hr 58 min (1,838 km) via E70

From Istanbul: 30 hr (2,787 km) via E70

From Bern: 7 hr 57 min (792 km) via A9

See here Pyrenees travel guide

See here France travel guide

See here Spain travel guide

See here Andorra travel guide