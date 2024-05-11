Château de Layé is located in the commune of Vinzelles in Saône-et-Loire, Bourgogne-Franche-Comté (France, Beaujolais) on a slope, overlooking the village, one hour by car from Lyon. The castle, private property, can be visited in July and August and during heritage days.

Along with the Château de Vinzelles, it has been listed as a historical monument since October 29, 2003.

The construction consists of a vast building of rectangular plan formed by three main buildings and a wall surrounding a courtyard and confined by large, strongly projecting square towers, pierced with gunboats, whose very high pavilion roofs, in flat tiles, contrast with those, very low, with two slopes, in hollow tiles, of the dwellings.

GPS coordinates: 46° 16′ 11″ N, 4° 45′ 43″ E

Shortest distances by car

From Paris: 3 hr 45 min (401 km) via A6

From Dijon: 1 hr 16 min (131 km) via A6

From Lyon: 53 min (69.7 km) via A6

From Marseille: 3 hr 57 min (377 km) via A7

