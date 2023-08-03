The Aérospatiale Alouette III (company designations SA 316 and SA 319) is a single-engine, light utility helicopter developed by French aircraft company Sud Aviation. During its production life, it proved to be a relatively popular rotorcraft; including multiple licensed manufacturers, more than 2,000 units were built.

The Alouette III was developed as an enlarged derivative of the earlier and highly successful Alouette II. Sharing many elements with its predecessor while offering an extra pair of seats and other refinements, it quickly became a commercial success amongst both civil and military customers. Further variants were also developed; amongst these was a high-altitude derivative, designated as the SA 315B Lama, entered operational service during July 1971. The Alouette III was principally manufactured by Aérospatiale; the type was also built under licence by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) in India as the HAL Chetak, by Industria Aeronautică Română (IAR) in Romania as the IAR 316 and F+W Emmen in Switzerland.

First flight: 28 February 1959

Introduction: 1960

Status: In service

Primary users: French Armed Forces, Indian Armed Forces, Portuguese Air Force, South African Air Force

Produced: 1961–1985

Number built: 2,000+

Developed from: Aérospatiale Alouette II

SA 319B version (sometimes called “Alouette III Astazou”)

Developed from the SA 316B. Maximum weight of 2,250 kg (4,960 lb); powered by a Turbomeca Astazou XIVB turboshaft engine rated at 440 kW (590 hp) for takeoff and 405 kW (543 hp) continuous, but rotor transmission limitations restricted continuous power to 368 kW (493 hp).