Simca 1200 coupe: watercolor painting by Joan Mañé.

Simca (Société Industrielle de Mécanique et Carrosserie Automobile; Mechanical and Automotive Body Manufacturing Company) was a French automaker, founded in November 1934 by Fiat S.p.A. and directed from July 1935 to May 1963 by Italian Henri Pigozzi. The company had also a Spanish subsidiary.

Made in Madrid (Spain) in 1982.