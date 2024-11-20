Salobreña is a town in the province of Granada, Andalusia, Spain. It claims a history stretching back 6,000 years.

Salobreña borders the resorts of Motril and Almuñécar.

It’s a popular part of the Costa Tropical of the Mediterranean resorts of Spain.

There are two main parts of Salobreña; The first is the Old Town which sits atop a rocky prominence and is a cluster of whitewashed houses and steep narrow streets leading up to a tenth-century Moorish castle, called ‘Castillo de Salobreña’ and it is one of its main tourist attractions.

The second part of Salobreña is new developments which spread from the bottom of the Old Town right to the beach. The whole town is almost surrounded by sugarcane fields on each side along the coast and further inland.

Another tourist attraction in Salobreña is ‘El Peñón’ (The Rock), which divides two of Salobreña’s five beaches and juts out between Playa La Guardia and Playa de la Charca/Solamar and into the sea.

Tourism and main attractions

The castle of Salobreña is the most important monument of the city.

The existence of a fortification in Salobreña has been known since the 10th century. Although the distribution corresponds to the construction that was built in Nasrid times, the Moorish castle is the result of the contribution of Muslim and Christian architecture.

The castle is protected by the generic Declaration of the Decree of April 22, 1949 and Law 16/1985 on Spanish Historical Heritage.

In 2007, the facilities of the Old Factory Nuestra Señora del Rosario were classified as of ethnographic interest in the Catalog of Andalusian Historical Heritage.

There is also La Casa Roja, a stately home that was part of the disappeared San Francisco sugar factory.

The Catholic temples of the Parish Church of Nuestra Señora del Rosario, the Chapel of San Luis and the Temple of San Juan Bautista, as well as La Santa Cruz, located in the populous neighborhood of La Loma and the Cruz de la Caleta, located at the top of the park in the neighborhood of La Caleta, stand out.

There is also Municipal Archaeological Museum, the José Martín Recuerda Auditorium, the Bóveda, the Paseo de las Flores and the Paseo del Gambullón. In addition, the neighborhood of La Loma, and the viewpoints of Paseo de las Flores and Hoyo de la Frascunda.

Beaches

The Playa del Caletón, the Playa de La Guardia, where the Peñón de Salobreña is located, and the Playa de la Charca.

How to get to?

From Granada 54 min (68.1 km) via A-44

54 min (68.1 km) via A-44 From Malaga 1 hr 8 min (86.4 km) via A-7

1 hr 8 min (86.4 km) via A-7 From Seville 3 hr 5 min (287 km) via A-92 and A-7

3 hr 5 min (287 km) via A-92 and A-7 From Madrid 4 hr 45 min (491 km) via A-4 and A-44

Nearest international airports are in Malaga and Granada.

Main information

Area: 34 km² (municipality)

Coordinates: 36°44′48″N 3°35′13″W

Population: 12 513 (municipality)

Languages: Spanish

Currency: Euro

Visa: Schengen

Time: Central European UTC +1

