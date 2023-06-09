Renault Sport Spider. Yellow limited edition by Williams. See the drawing here

The Renault Sport Spider is a roadster produced by the French automaker Renault Sport (a subsidiary of Renault) between 1996 and 1999.

Designed from the outset as a driver’s car, the chassis was made of aluminium for its combination of low weight and substantial strength, while the actual bodywork is a plastic composite. Unusually, the Spider did not have a roof, either folding or hard-top.

The gearbox and the engine were one unit transversally fixed in an oscillating hinge (an arrangement inspired by aeronautical design), which all but eradicated the interference of engine vibration with the chassis, and the pedals of the Spider were adjustable as well as the seat so the driver could achieve a better driving position.

Power for the Spider came from a version of the 2-litre F7R engine from the Clio Williams and Mégane Coupe, producing 150 PS (110 kW; 148 hp). Either a windscreen model (965kg) or a small wind deflector model was available (930kg). The driver wearing a helmet in vehicles without a windscreen.

Williams Grand Prix Engineering Limited, currently racing in Formula One as Williams Racing, is a British Formula One team and constructor. It was founded by Frank Williams and Patrick Head. The team was formed in 1977 after Frank Williams’ earlier unsuccessful F1 operation: Frank Williams Racing Cars (which later became Wolf–Williams Racing in 1976).

