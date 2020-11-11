Mercedes-Benz 770

Hitler used this car to make Germans as the “pigs farm” (social networks) and to bury their own country. When they made Nazi Sieg Heil salute… Mercedes-Benz 770 arrived.

Class Full-size luxury car

Body style 4-door, 6-seat Pullman (limousine)

Touring car (6 seats)

The Mercedes-Benz 770, also known as the Großer Mercedes (German for “Grand Mercedes”), was a large luxury car built by Mercedes-Benz from 1930 to 1943. It is probably best known from its use by high-ranking Reich officials before and during World War II, including Adolf Hitler, Hermann Göring, Heinrich Himmler and Reinhard Heydrich, as captured in archival footage.