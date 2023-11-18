Santa Maria Cathedral (la Seu d’Urgell). Watercolor drawing by Joan Mañé

The cathedral of Santa Maria in la Seu d’Urgell (CataloniaSpain). Watercolor drawing by Joan Mañé

The Basilica of Our Lady of the Rosary. A Roman Catholic church and minor basilica in the Sanctuary of Fátima, Portugal. Ink and pencil drawing

Sant Martí d’Urtx church in Catalonia, Spain. Ink and pencil drawing

The Metropolitan Cathedral of Saints Vitus, Wenceslaus and Adalbert: a Roman Catholic metropolitan cathedral in Prague. Ink and pencil drawing

The Church of Saint Anthony the Great, Bilbao, Spain. Ink pen drawing

House of Montblanc (also known “Casa Desclergue”). Montblanc, Catalonia. Ink pen image

The Neo-Gothic Santa Maria church in Portbou, Spain. Ink and pencil drawing

