Santa Maria Cathedral (la Seu d'Urgell). Watercolor drawing by Joan Mañé 18.11.2023 Architecture on the drawings and colorings by Joan Mañé / art, Catalonia, churches, drawings, spain The cathedral of Santa Maria in la Seu d'Urgell (Catalonia, Spain). Watercolor drawing by Joan Mañé The Basilica of Our Lady of the Rosary. A Roman Catholic church and minor basilica in the Sanctuary of Fátima, Portugal. Ink and pencil drawing 30.10.2023 Sant Martí d'Urtx church in Catalonia, Spain. Ink and pencil drawing 27.10.2023 The Metropolitan Cathedral of Saints Vitus, Wenceslaus and Adalbert: a Roman Catholic metropolitan cathedral in Prague. Ink and pencil drawing 26.10.2023 The Church of Saint Anthony the Great, Bilbao, Spain. Ink pen drawing 25.10.2023 House of Montblanc (also known "Casa Desclergue"). Montblanc, Catalonia. Ink pen image 24.10.2023 The Neo-Gothic Santa Maria church in Portbou, Spain. Ink and pencil drawing 22.10.2023