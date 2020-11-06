Delage Biplace Course Type F from 1908 06.11.2020 World best cars by Jordi Vilaró / cars, racing Delage Biplace course Type F from 1908, one cylinder, 1265 cc, 18 HP, 80 km/h White Lamborghini P140 Concept from 1987. One copy made 06.11.2020 Blue Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder 2020 06.11.2020 Lamborghini 400GT 2+2 Superleggera from 1966 29.10.2020 Green Lamborghini Islero S 400 GT from 1969 21.10.2020 Light green Lamborghini Miura P 400 from 1967 21.10.2020 Yellow Porsche GT4 in the Pyrenees 18.10.2020 Read more: World best cars by Jordi Vilaró ...