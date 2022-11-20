Can Manel (Andorra): Christmas Eve dinner menu

To make a reservation you should pay a deposit of half the price of the menu per person to account: AD96 0003 1101 1086 8041 0102 or ES29 2080 3507 2230 4001 6521. Please indicate the date of the reservation, the name and the number of people.

Christmas Eve dinner on December 24, 2022

• Foie gras syrup, apple compote and broken “kikos”

• Velvet scallop timbale with vegetables

• Delicious monkfish salad with red fruits and candied yolks

• Corbina medallion and American sauce with shrimp and clams

• Duck breast with orange, pine nuts and dried apricots with puree

• Syrup “Lollipop” with cream “chewing gum”

• Traditional “Christmas log” of our own creation

• Gourmet coffee with nougats and wafers

* 100 €/Person, drinks are not included

