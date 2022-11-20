Christmas Eve dinner menu

Christmas Eve dinner on December 24, 2022

• Foie gras syrup, apple compote and broken “kikos”

• Velvet scallop timbale with vegetables

• Delicious monkfish salad with red fruits and candied yolks

• Corbina medallion and American sauce with shrimp and clams

• Duck breast with orange, pine nuts and dried apricots with puree

• Syrup “Lollipop” with cream “chewing gum”

• Traditional “Christmas log” of our own creation

• Gourmet coffee with nougats and wafers

* 100 €/Person, drinks are not included

Dinner ideas of the Pyrenees by Carles Flinch