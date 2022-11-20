Christmas lunch

To make a reservation you should pay a deposit of half the price of the menu per person to account: AD96 0003 1101 1086 8041 0102 or ES29 2080 3507 2230 4001 6521. Please indicate the date of the reservation, the name and the number of people.

Christmas lunch on December 25, 2022

• Puffed pasta terrine with monkfish in sparkling wine (cava)

• Palamós salt shrimps

• Delicious lobster salad, apple vinaigrette and pink sauce

• Casserole of potted meat, with its Christmas cookies

• Farmhouse chicken, stewed with its Christmas filling

• Tangerine slices in their own syrup

• Traditional “Christmas log” of our own creation

• Gourmet coffee with nougats and wafers

* 100 €/Person, drinks are not included

Dinner ideas of the Pyrenees by Carles Flinch