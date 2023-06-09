BMW M3 Competition Package F80 generation (2014–2019)

The M3 version of the F30 3 Series was designated the F80 and was produced from 2014 to 2018. The F80 M3 was powered by the BMW S55 twin-turbocharged straight-six engine, therefore being the first turbocharged M3 model.

Despite the smaller displacement than the V8 engine used by the previous generation of M3, the switch from naturally aspirated engines to turbocharging resulted in peak power being increased from 309 to 317 kW (420 to 431 PS; 414 to 425 hp), and peak torque being increased from 400 to 550 N⋅m (295 to 406 lb⋅ft).

The official 0–97 km/h (0–60 mph) acceleration times are 3.9 seconds with the M-DCT transmission and 4.1 seconds with the manual transmission.

Top speed is limited to 250 km/h (155 mph) but an optional M Driver’s package raises this to 280 km/h (174 mph). The kerb weight is 1,621 kg (3,574 lb).

The F80 M3 was unveiled, alongside the F82 M4 (its coupé counterpart), at the 2014 North American International Auto Show.

In 2016, a Competition Package became available for the M3 and M4.

Changes included an increase in power to 331 kW (450 PS; 444 hp), revised tuning of the electronic differential and the electronic stability control (“DSC”), suspension upgrades and new front seats.

The official 0–100 km/h (0–62 mph) time was 4.0 seconds with the dual-clutch transmission.

In 2016, a Competition Package became available for the M3 and M4. Changes included an increase in power to 331 kW (450 PS; 444 hp), revised tuning of the electronic differential and the electronic stability control (“DSC”), suspension upgrades and new front seats.

The official 0–100 km/h (0–62 mph) time was 4.0 seconds with the dual-clutch transmission.