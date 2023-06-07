BMW M2 blue in the Pyrenees

The BMW M2 is a high-performance version of the BMW 2 Series automobile developed by BMW’s motorsport division, BMW M GmbH.

First generation (F87; 2015–2021)

The M2 was unveiled in Need for Speed in November 2015, before later premiering at the North American International Auto Show in January 2016.

Production commenced in October 2015, first delivered early 2016 and the M2 was only available as a rear-wheel drive coupé.

The M2 is powered by the turbocharged 3.0-litre N55B30T0 straight-six engine rated at 272 kW (365 hp) at 6,500 rpm and 465 N⋅m (343 lb⋅ft) between 1,450 and 4,750 rpm, while an overboost function temporarily increases torque to 500 N⋅m (369 lb⋅ft).

The M2 features reinforced pistons, and has lighter aluminium front and rear suspension components resulting in a 5 kg (11 lb) weight reduction.

The M2 is available with a 6-speed manual or with a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission.

0–100 km/h acceleration times are 4.5 seconds manual transmission models and 4.3 seconds for models equipped with the 7-speed dual clutch transmission.

Top speed is limited to 250 km/h (155 mph) but can be extended to 270 km/h (168 mph) with the optional M Driver’s package. The M2 was used as a safety car in the 2016 MotoGP season.

Engine

3.0 L N55B30T0 turbocharged I6

3.0 L S55B30T0 twin-turbocharged I6 (Competition & CS)

Transmission

6-speed manual

7-speed M-DCT dual-clutch

Wheelbase 2,693 mm (106.0 in)

Length 4,468 mm (175.9 in)

Width 1,854 mm (73.0 in)

Height 1,410 mm (56 in)

Curb weight 1,495 kg (3,296 lb)

1,650 kg (3,640 lb) (Competition DCT)