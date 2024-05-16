The Mareuil castle (Fr. Château de Mareuil) is a fortified castle located in the town of Mareuil-sur-Belle in the Dordogne department, in the Nouvelle-Aquitaine region, France. Located 39 min (38.0 km) via D939 from Angoulême.

Seat of one of the four baronies of Périgord (with Beynac, Biron and Bourdeilles), the current castle follows another oldest victim of the fighting of the Hundred Years War. Mareuil was rebuilt at the beginning of the 15th century by Geoffroy de Mareuil, who turned it into a flamboyant Gothic-style pleasure residence.

Burned down during the Wars of religion, it was abandoned a century and a half later. After several sales, it was acquired in the 17th century by Isabelle de Beauville who bequeathed it to her daughter Jeanne-Françoise, wife of Daniel de Talleyrand-Périgord. Their descendants undertook the restoration of the castle, but rarely lived there, and abandoned it during the Revolution.

In 1883, Mareuil was included in the bequest made by Élie-Roger-Louis de Talleyrand-Périgord, Prince of Chalais, to the Chalais Hospital, which converted it into a farm. In 1963, the castle was bought, restored, refurnished and once again inhabited by the Dukes of Montebello, “Princes of Sievers”.

It houses a museum dedicated to Marshal Lannes and can be visited by appointment.

The Château de Mareuil was listed as a historic monument in 1862.

Address: 27 Rue du Château, 24340 Mareuil, France

Opens at 10:00 AM

Monday

10AM–1PM

2–6PM

Tuesday

10AM–1PM

2–6PM

Wednesday

10AM–1PM

2–6PM

Thursday

10AM–1PM

2–6PM

Friday

10AM–1PM

2–6PM

Saturday

10AM–1PM

2–6PM

Sunday

2–6PM

GPS coordinates: 45° 27′ 14″ N, 0° 27′ 04″ E

Shortest distances by car:

From Paris: 5 hr 21 min (488 km) via A10

From Bordeaux: 1 hr 53 min (142 km) via N10

From Lyon: 5 hr (473 km) via A89

From Marseille: 7 hr 14 min (718 km) via A20

From Toulouse: 3 hr 37 min (319 km) via A20

From Monaco: 9 hr (900 km) via A8

From Andorra: 5 hr 50 min (501 km) via A20

From Madrid: 8 hr 30 min (833 km) via A-1

: 8 hr 30 min (833 km) via A-1 From Moscow : 8 hr 30 min (833 km) via A-1

: 8 hr 30 min (833 km) via A-1 From Belgrade : 19 hr 59 min (1,962 km) via E70

: 19 hr 59 min (1,962 km) via E70 From Istanbul : 19 hr 59 min (1,962 km) via E70

: 19 hr 59 min (1,962 km) via E70 From Bern: 7 hr 52 min (782 km) via A89

