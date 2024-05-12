The Fétan castle is a former 16th century fortified house

The Fétan castle (Château de Fétan) is a former 16th century fortified house rebuilt in the 17th century, which stands in the commune of Trévoux in the department of Ain (Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region, France).

The castle is the subject of a partial registration as a historical monument by decree of January 30, 1973.

Address: 1138 Route de Saint-Bernard, 01600 Trévoux, France

Working hours:

Wednesday 9AM–5PM
Thursday 9AM–5PM
Friday 9AM–5PM
Saturday 9AM–5PM
Sunday 9AM–5PM
Monday 9AM–5PM
Tuesday 9AM–5PM

GPS coordinates: 45° 56′ 35″ N, 4° 44′ 59″ E

Shortest distances by car

From Paris: 4 hr 2 min (446 km) via A6

From Lyon: 41 min (30.6 km) via A6 and D306

From Marseille: 3 hr 46 min (338 km) via A7

From Toulouse: 5 hr 16 min (563 km) via A9 and A7

From Monaco: 6 hr 32 min (597 km) via A43

From Andorra: 7 hr 6 min (690 km) via A9 and A7

