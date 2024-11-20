The castle of Moclín is a fortress located in the upper part of the fortified town of Moclín, in the province of Granada, autonomous community of Andalusia, Spain. Named during the Nasrid kingdom (Emirate of Granada), ‘Hins Al-Muqlin’ (fortress of the two pupils), in allusion to its clear condition of permanent lookout.

It dates back to the Nasrid period, it was built in the mid-fourteenth century, with elements of the previous one, as a border castle between the kingdoms of Granada and Castile, occupying a leading position in the defense of the Nasrid kingdom, after the Castilian conquest of the fortresses of Alcaudete (1340), Alcalá la Real and Castillo de Locubín (1341), which were the three main bastions of the defensive network in this sector. In 1486 it passed into the hands of the Catholic Monarchs.

The castle is part of the enclosure of the fortified town itself. This enclosure is divided, in turn, into two: the first, lower, corresponds to the town itself, surrounded by a gravelly masonry wall, reinforced at the corners of ashlars and rammed earth. The wall has a large access tower-gate, in a double bend, and inside this enclosure there are buildings such as the Church of the Incarnation.

Located 44 min (34.8 km) via GR-43 and GR-3408 from Granada.

GPS coordinates: 37°20′32″N 3°47′12″W

See also Pyrenees travel guide

See also France travel guide

See also Andorra travel guide