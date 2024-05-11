The castle of Corcelles is an old fortified house, from the 11th century, rebuilt in the 15th century and restored in the 19th century, center of the lordship of Corcelles, which stands in the commune of Corcelles-en-Beaujolais in the Rhône department, Beaujolais, in the region Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, France.

The castle is the subject of partial registration as historical monuments by decree of February 4, 1927.

History

The castle of Corcelles is located in the French department of Rhône in the commune of Corcelles-en-Beaujolais, 800 m, north, northwest of the town, at a place called le sève, and near the Doubs river, which marked the limit between the dioceses of Autun and Lyon and between Burgundy and the Beaujolais region.

It was Antoine de Thil who built the castle and was its oldest owner around the second part of the 15th century.

In 1415, Humbert de Francheleins, Lord of Corcelles, died at the battle of Agincourt. His daughter Agnès, heir to the fief, married Antoine de Laye, lord of Saint-Lager. In 1432, Corcelles was demolished by the Burgundians. In 1443, Antoine de Laye is cited; lord of Saint-Lager and Corcelles.

Around 1470, Jean de Laye, one of their sons, who married Marguerite de Saint-Trivier, undertook the reconstruction of the castle and erected a large square tower, two round towers, and a section of wall. Jean’s daughters having no descendants, Girard de la Magdeleine-Ragnynote 1 bought the estate in 1522. In 1543, the owner was the son of the previous one, François de la Magdeleine.

In 1590, Captain Lazare Tircuy de La Barre, nicknamed “Captain de la Barre”, captured Colonel Alphonse d’Ornano; The ransom money, 40,000 crowns, allowed him to acquire the castle in 1592.

The family of Lazare Tircuy de Corcelles provided the census of the Fief of Corcelles on July 2, 1601.

In 1655, Captain Laurent de l’Aube de Corcelles, a Protestant, met pastor Jean Léger, which forced the Marquis de Pianezza to initiate the repression of the Vaudois Easter in Piedmont himself, allowing French troops to avoid participating to the massacre.

Around 1769, François Joseph Tircuy was lord of Corcelles. During the French Revolution, François Joseph Tircuy, lord of Corcelles and his wife, Lady Thérèse Geneviève Gayot de Mascrany, denounced as nobles, were imprisoned; upon their release, the estate was shared to ensure the dowry of their two daughters, including Geneviève Françoise Jeanne, who married, in 1799, Henri Jean de la Roche, baron de Montcel, lord of la Peyrouse.

The castle is classified as a Historic Monument by registration in the additional inventory of Fine Arts on February 4, 1927.

One of the last families to own the castle of Corcelles was that of Baron de Ravinel and Saint-Laumer. In 1960, the castle was sold.

In the 20th century, the painter Maurice Utrillo made several stays there where he painted views of the castle, the old well and its stone coping decorated with beautiful 15th century ironwork, (one of his most beautiful paintings) and the vineyards .

In 1984, the Richard family became owners of the estate and operated the wine estate.

Description

The original castle dates from the 11th century. In the 15th century, it was rebuilt to defend and monitor the surrounding area and in the 16th century, it was transformed into a manor house.

The fortified house took the form of a quadrangular enclosure flanked by round towers at the corners. It was accessed by a square gate tower with machicolations on consoles and lantern which acts as a main tower and which was preceded by a double drawbridge with arrows and chains thrown over the ditches. The gate tower houses on the 1st floor, a castle chapel of Gothic architecture which is lit by Gothic windows which have preserved some fragments of their old Renaissance stained glass windows. The portal is surmounted by the coat of arms of the La Magdeleine-Ragny family who owned it in the 16th century.

The interior space includes a courtyard with a Renaissance-style circulation gallery allowing sheltered access from the rain to two dwellings framing the interior courtyard in which there is an ornate well, kitchens and dungeons, as well as vaulted cellars. semi-circular and a large 17th century vat containing 23 oak tuns. One of the main buildings leaning against one side of the curtain wall is served by a spiral staircase housed in a polygonal turret.

The park of more than 3.5 hectares, surrounded by vineyards, includes French gardens. Ancestral trees give a unique character to this site in Beaujolais.

