Baqueira-Beret is the largest and most visited winter resort in Spain and Catalonia (Lleida province), with 162 kilometres (100 mi) of marked pistes, 7 kilometres (4 mi) of marked off-piste, and 7 kilometres (4 mi) of cross-country ski and 2,166 hectares (5,350 acres) of ski area. It is located in the highest part of the Val D’Aran (Aran Valley) (Naut Aran), and Pallars Sobirà (Valls d’Àneu). It has long and wide ski runs, some through trees.

It is divided into three different zones, Baqueira, Beret and Bonaigua. Due to its westerly aspect and position on the northern side of the Pyrenees, and consequent Atlantic climate, the resort of Baqueira-Beret has a good snow record throughout the winter. In addition, there is more than 1,000 metres (3,300 ft) of vertical drop and an extensive skiable zone.

TECHNICAL CHARACTERISTICS

162 km skiable

111 runs: 6 green (5 km), 43 blue (75 km), 45 red (59 km), 17 black (20 km)

Seven km of cross-country ski circuit

Freeride area

One snowpark, one Stadium for the slalom, one boardercross, one Funpark

36 ski lifts: 1 cable car (9 places), 19 chairlifts (10 detachable 3 × 6, 7 × 4 and 9 with fixed clamp 6 × 3, 3 × 2), 9 ski lifts (5 ski lifts, 2 two-seater ski lifts, 2 cable lifts) and 7 conveyor belts.

Transport capacity: 61,024 people / hour

Maximum height: 2,610 m

Minimum height: 1,500 m

Elevation: 1110 m

Ski area: 2,166 Ha

Snow cannons 660

Machines for slope preparation: 15

ADDITIONAL SERVICES

Five ski rental and repair establishments

Car parkings: 7 with a total of 5,040 parking spaces

25 cafeterias, restaurants and pàrrecs on the slopes

Four snow parks for children

Two medical assistance points on the slopes

One private health center in Núcleo Baqueira 1,500

More than 500 ski instructors

Residential village at the foot of the slopes with: hotels, apartments, restaurants, nightclubs and shops.

Ski map

Skipass prices

Planned start and end dates of the season, subject to weather conditions (usually from December 1, to April 22)