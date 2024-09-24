Baqueira-Beret is the largest and most visited winter resort in Spain and Catalonia (Lleida province), with 162 kilometres (100 mi) of marked pistes, 7 kilometres (4 mi) of marked off-piste, and 7 kilometres (4 mi) of cross-country ski and 2,166 hectares (5,350 acres) of ski area. It is located in the highest part of the Val D’Aran (Aran Valley) (Naut Aran), and Pallars Sobirà (Valls d’Àneu). It has long and wide ski runs, some through trees.
It is divided into three different zones, Baqueira, Beret and Bonaigua. Due to its westerly aspect and position on the northern side of the Pyrenees, and consequent Atlantic climate, the resort of Baqueira-Beret has a good snow record throughout the winter. In addition, there is more than 1,000 metres (3,300 ft) of vertical drop and an extensive skiable zone.
TECHNICAL CHARACTERISTICS
- 162 km skiable
- 111 runs: 6 green (5 km), 43 blue (75 km), 45 red (59 km), 17 black (20 km)
- Seven km of cross-country ski circuit
- Freeride area
- One snowpark, one Stadium for the slalom, one boardercross, one Funpark
- 36 ski lifts: 1 cable car (9 places), 19 chairlifts (10 detachable 3 × 6, 7 × 4 and 9 with fixed clamp 6 × 3, 3 × 2), 9 ski lifts (5 ski lifts, 2 two-seater ski lifts, 2 cable lifts) and 7 conveyor belts.
- Transport capacity: 61,024 people / hour
- Maximum height: 2,610 m
- Minimum height: 1,500 m
- Elevation: 1110 m
- Ski area: 2,166 Ha
- Snow cannons 660
- Machines for slope preparation: 15
ADDITIONAL SERVICES
- Five ski rental and repair establishments
- Car parkings: 7 with a total of 5,040 parking spaces
- 25 cafeterias, restaurants and pàrrecs on the slopes
- Four snow parks for children
- Two medical assistance points on the slopes
- One private health center in Núcleo Baqueira 1,500
- More than 500 ski instructors
Residential village at the foot of the slopes with: hotels, apartments, restaurants, nightclubs and shops.
Ski map
Skipass prices
Planned start and end dates of the season, subject to weather conditions (usually from December 1, to April 22)
|Type of skipass
|Euros
|1 day
|Adult
|52,00
|Kids
|34,50
|Promenade
|16,50
|Adult beginner (Beret)
|35,00
|Kids beginner (Beret)
|23,50
|After 13:30 h)
|37,00
|Over 70 and under 6
|5,00
|Days
consecutive
|Type of skipass
|Euros
|2 days
|Adult
|96,50
|Kids
|59,50
|3 days
|Adult
|143,00
|Kids
|89,00
|4 days
|Adult
|182,50
|Kids
|114,00
|5 daus
|Adult
|219,50
|Kids
|139,00
|6 days
|Adult
|252,00
|Kids
|161,00
|7 days
|Adult
|273,00
|Kids
|171,00
|Season
|Adult
|* 950,00
|1.050,00
|Junior (12 – 17 years)
|* 825,00
|925,00
|Kids (before 12)
|* 600,00
|650,00
|Weekdays – Adult
|500,00
|Over 70 and under 6
|32,00
|* Advance sale until 04/11/
Snowpark Era Marmòta
The Snowpark Era Marmòta offers three different levels of difficulty: initiation, intermediate and expert. The facility uses natural and man-made modules that vary throughout the season.
Located on the Marmòtes track, it can be reached by the TQ Fernández-Ochoa, the TSD Dera Reina or the TSD Jesús Serra.
Boardercross Blanhiblar
Located on the Blanhiblar track, boardercross has been designed to easily and safely learn about this discipline. Large dubbies and easy to execute turns make this a very fun and accessible circuit for everyone.
It is reached by the Blanhiblar chairlift, and the exit of the circuit leads back to the same chairlift.
3 CHILDREN’S PARKS ON THE SLOPES
BAQUEIRA 1800
Phone: +34 606 544 132
[email protected]
BONAIGUA
For children 2.5 years old. Opening hours: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Phone: +34 606 544 132
[email protected]
BERET
Tel .: +34 973 645 448 / +34 605 032 104
[email protected]
After ski
At the end of a day of skiing, a new world of activities opens up to you: Dinners in excellent restaurants, Spa therapies, shopping.
How to get to?
It takes about two hours to get to Baqueira / Beret by the direct N230 from the international airport of Lleida.
Nearest first-class tourist center and infrastructure is in Vielha city.
From Barcelona 4 hr 9 min (286 km) via A-2
From Madrid 6 hr 51 min (575 km) via A-2
From Toulouse (Occitania, France) 2 hr 34 min (181 km) via A64
Coordinates: 42°41′57″N 0°56′48″E
