This electric car was the first road vehicle to reach the speed of 100 km/h (62 mph). This land speed record was set on April 29, 1899 by Camille Jenatzy, a Belgian race car driver, near Paris, France.

Powered by two Electric Motors producing 50 kW each. There are 100 x 2V cells capable of carrying this car to a top speed of 105.9 km/h (65.8 mph).