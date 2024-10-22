Cofrentes is a municipality in the Valencian Community, Spain. Belonging to the province of Valencia, in the region of Valle de Ayora.

Integrated in the Valle de Ayora comarca, it is located 330 km from Madrid and 104 km from the Valencia. The town is located at the confluence of the Júcar and Cabriel rivers. The municipality is crossed by the national highway N-330, as well as by the highway CV-439 that goes towards Balsa de Ves.

Its economy is based on agriculture and livestock. Rainfed crops are cereals (wheat, barley and corn), wine and olive trees.

Currently there is an evolution towards tourism. The existence of the Hervideros de Cofrentes SPA has made Cofrentes the first tourist destination in the interior of the province of Valencia.

The economic activity of this population revolves around its nuclear power plant.

The Cofrentes nuclear power plant is a BWR-6 type nuclear power plant. It entered service on October 14, 1984 with an installed capacity of 992 MWe. Through the improvements introduced, it has been possible to progressively increase power, first to 110% (1092 MWe), and then to the current 111.85%, which is equivalent to 1110 MWe, allowing to supply practically all the domestic consumption of the Valencian Community.

Tourism and main attractions

The Castle of Cofrentes is a fortress built 394 meters above sea level, the highest part of the capital of the municipality of the same name. It is built in basalt rock of volcanic origin, on one of the chimneys of the Cerro de Agrás volcano. At the site of the castle, ceramic remains from Roman, Iberian and Bronze Age times have been discovered.

According to the BIC’s File of the General Directorate of Cultural Heritage of the Valencian Government’s Department of Tourism, Culture and Sports, it was declared an Asset of cultural interest.

Parish Church. It is dedicated to Saint Joseph. It was built in 1621, occupying the space where the old mosque was. It has been the rectory of Moors since 1435.

Hermitage of Solitude (Ermita de la Soledad)

The beginning of the construction dates from the year 1872. It was restored by Brother Pastor, one of the most relevant and beloved characters in the history of Cofrentes. It is located in the pasture of Monte Calvario, from where you can see a panoramic view of the Júcar river. Inside you can see the rooms of the priest’s house and his kitchen.

One of the many virtues that Brother Pastor possessed was weaving esparto grass. He made the stools, the shelves for the books, the picture frames etc.

There are many water springs in the area. The most important is the Los Hervideros spring. Around it stands the Hervideros de Cofrentes SPA, which is made up of a hotel, apartments, a thermal center and a 9-hole Pitch & putt Golf course, among other services.

Cofrentes has the only River Route in the Valencian Community with a journey of 14 km one way and as many back, traveling through the “Canyons of Júcar” in a modern boat of the same name. This boat is accessible all year. Today there are thousands of visitors who enjoy the native flora and fauna, being able to observe mountain goats, mouflon, wild boar or osprey in the spectacularly beautiful cliffs that can be seen from the boat.

Main information

Area: 103 sq. km (municipality)

Coordinates: 39°13′47″N 1°03′41″W

Population: 1 123 (municipality)

Languages: Spanish, Catalan

Currency: Euro

Visa: Schengen

Time: Central European UTC +1

