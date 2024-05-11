Château des Jacques is a wine producer located in the Romanèche-Thorins commune in the Saône-et-Loire department, Beaujolais, Bourgogne-Franche-Comté in eastern France.

Château de Jacques is a historic property, with an established pedigree in quality winemaking. The cellars were constructed at the end of the 16th century, although the present Château was not constructed until the mid-1800s.

The 88 hectares of vineyards are spread over six appellations located in Moulin-à-Vent, Morgon, Chénas and Fleurie.

Address: 147 Rue des Jacques, 71570 Romanèche-Thorins, France

Shortest distances by car

From Paris: 3 hr 58 min (414 km) via A6

From Dijon: 1 hr 30 min (144 km) via A6

From Lyon: 52 min (58.4 km) via A6

From Marseille: 3 hr 56 min (366 km) via A7

