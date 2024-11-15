Castropol is a municipality (council) in Asturias, Spain. It is also the name of a parish within the municipality and a town within the parish.

The municipality of Castropol is bounded on the north by the Cantabrian Sea and on the west by a coastal inlet which separates it from the municipality of Ribadeo in Galicia, called the river Eo.

The municipality is the westernmost part of the Costa Verde of the Atlantic resorts of Spain.

In 2004 Castropol was officially declared a Historic Site.

Tourism and main attractions

This council has a rich heritage both of a religious and civil nature, located in its different nuclei. We will highlight:

The chapel of Santa María del Campo, a rectangular construction with two small lateral bodies. It was saved from the fire that devastated the town in 1587. The highlight is its facade marked by buttresses, with a door with a semicircular arch. It has an altarpiece from the 18th century.

The parish church of Santiago Apóstol, from the end of the 16th century. It has a structure with three naves, the main one being taller and wider, separated by columns and with a starry vault. It has an addition of a 19th century tower, covered with slate and topped with a spire. The temple preserves a set of baroque altarpieces from the 17th and 18th centuries.

Valledor’s palace. Building in the shape of a “U” with a rectangular patio, with two floors, in the lower one is the door with a semicircular arch between pilasters and above it the shield. The palace is from the 16th century and has an attached chapel from the 18th century.

The Palace of Santa Cruz del Marcenado has a battlement tower and a chapel with a beautiful baroque altar dedicated to the Immaculate Conception.

Villa Rosita, built in several phases and later expanded and renovated. It has a tower with a large plinth to equalize the terrain, topped with battlements and four gargoyles at its corners. In the 20th century, two wooden viewpoints were added. On the main facade, the door is marked by two large grooved pilasters that start from a high podium.

The monument to Fernando Villaamil, the work of the sculptor Cipriano Folgueras Doiztúa, made of stone and bronze. On a high base the body of the sailor rises, behind there is a woman who is the allegorical representation of the homeland.

The parish church of San Esteban de Barres. Its structure is a single nave with two chapels and side porticoes. It has a door with semicircular arches that is made of stone. It has a chapel on the south side, created in honor of its patron Saint Peter. It has a baroque altarpiece separated by Solomonic columns, with the images of San Pedro, San Telmo and La Inmaculada.

The palace of the Pardo Donlebún or the Counts of Trénor in As Figueiras, with two symmetrical bodies on both sides of the tower, are rectangular and crenellated. It was built in the 16th century, with several additions.

How to get to?

From Oviedo 1 hr 25 min (133 km) via A-8

1 hr 25 min (133 km) via A-8 From Madrid 5 hr 38 min (579 km) via A-6

Main information

Area: 125 km² (municipality)

Coordinates: 43°31′40″N 7°01′48″W

Population: 3335

Languages: Spanish, Asturian

Currency: Euro

Visa: Schengen

Time: Central European UTC +1

See here Pyrenees travel guide

See here France travel guide

See here Spain travel guide

See here Andorra travel guide