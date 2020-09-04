Château des ducs de Bretagne and its museum

Nantes castle (fr. Château des ducs de Bretagne). The castle has been listed as a monument historique by the French Ministry of Culture since 1862.

Founded by the Dukes of Brittany in the 13th century to constitute a defensive base in Nantes, the castle became, under François II, the main Breton ducal residence. Its military function was also used by the Duke during the Mad War when he opposed the King of France. His daughter, Duchess Anne, was later forced to marry two successive kings of France, Charles VIII and Louis XII. These marriages bring about the union of Brittany with France, definitively sealed by an edict signed at the castle in 1532, by François Ier. Therefore, the castle loses its status as a ducal residence to become a royal fortress.

Today the castle houses the Nantes History Museum.

Tariffs and schedule

Courtyard and ramparts in free access

Open 7 days a week, from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

July 1 to August 31: 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Interiors of the castle, museum and exhibitions

10 a.m. to 6 p.m., closed Mondays

July 1 to August 31: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., 7 days a week

Last ticket office access 30 minutes before closing

Annual site closures

January 1, May 1, November 1, December 25

Entrance to the museum and temporary exhibitions

Full price: 8 €

Reduced price: 5 €

GPS coordinates: 47°12′57″N 1°33′0″W