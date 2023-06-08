BMW M4 GTS. Photos from the Pyrenees

BMW introduced the M4 GTS concept in August 2015 at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance. In 2016, BMW introduced the production version of the car which was a track-focused version of the standard M4 coupé itself with a limited production run of 700 units.

The M4 GTS is powered by the same 2,979 cc (3.0 L; 181.8 cu in) twin-turbocharged straight-six engine as in the standard M4, but the power output has been raised by 51 kW (69 PS; 68 hp) to 368 kW (500 PS; 493 hp) at 6,250 rpm and 600 N⋅m (443 lb⋅ft) of torque at 5,500 rpm largely due to a nozzle water injection system that is the first to be used on a production automobile in almost twenty years.

In addition to the increased engine power, the M4 GTS is 27 kg (60 lb) lighter than the standard M4 Coupé with the DCT transmission, so the weight now stands at 1,585 kg (3,494 lb).

The M4 GTS features new OLED taillights (a BMW first), a stripped and weight-reduced interior with a full roll cage (half roll cage for North American markets), fiberglass cabin to trunk divider, removed soundproofing material, titanium exhaust system, a manually-adjusted three-way suspension by KW suspensions, and multi-way adjustable carbon fiber splitter and wing that can add up to 63 pounds front and 210 pounds rear downforce at 186 mph.

The 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) acceleration time is reduced to 3.8 seconds, while the top speed stands at 305 km/h (190 mph).

The M4 GTS has, according to BMW, lapped the infamous Nürburgring Nordschleife track in 7 minutes and 28 seconds, 24 seconds faster than the base M4 and 20 seconds faster than the M3 GTS. This equates to the same time as a Porsche Carrera GT.