BMW M2 Coupé F87. White color. Photos from the Pyrenees

The BMW M2 is a high-performance version of the BMW 2 Series automobile developed by BMW’s motorsport division, BMW M GmbH.

As the 2 Series replaced the 1 Series coupé and convertible models, the first-generation M2 was marketed as the most basic M Car in the range.

The first-generation M2 used the F8x chassis from the M3/M4, code name F87 and featured a more powerful and responsive, turbocharged and slightly modified BMW N55 series engine, while its successors, the M2 Competition and M2 CS, featured a high-performance twin-turbocharged engine developed by BMW M GmbH (S55 engine); improved handling, suspension, and braking systems; aerodynamic body enhancements; interior/exterior accents with the tri-colour “M” (Motorsport) badging and increased weight. The M2 is unofficially considered as an indirect successor to the BMW 1 Series M Coupé.

The M2 was unveiled in Need for Speed in November 2015, before later premiering at the North American International Auto Show in January 2016. Production commenced in October 2015, first delivered early 2016 and the M2 was only available as a rear-wheel drive coupé.

The M2 is powered by the turbocharged 3.0-litre N55B30T0 straight-six engine rated at 272 kW (365 hp) at 6,500 rpm and 465 N⋅m (343 lb⋅ft) between 1,450 and 4,750 rpm, while an overboost function temporarily increases torque to 500 N⋅m (369 lb⋅ft).

The M2 features reinforced pistons, and has lighter aluminium front and rear suspension components resulting in a 5 kg (11 lb) weight reduction.

The M2 is available with a 6-speed manual or with a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission.

0–100 km/h acceleration times are 4.5 seconds manual transmission models and 4.3 seconds for models equipped with the 7-speed dual clutch transmission.

Top speed is limited to 250 km/h (155 mph) but can be extended to 270 km/h (168 mph) with the optional M Driver’s package.

The M2 was used as a safety car in the 2016 MotoGP season.

BMW M2 Performance Edition

150 examples produced for the US market. The car is finished in Alpine White over black Dakota leather, and power is provided by a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six paired with a seven-speed M double-clutch transmission or manual 6 speed transmission. Performance Edition equipment includes an M Performance coilover suspension and exhaust system with titanium tips, along with black trim, manually-adjustable front sport seats, an M Performance sport and track key.