Navia is a municipality in the Autonomous Community of the Principality of Asturias, Spain. It lies on the Cantabrian Sea, the Navia River flows through the municipality.

The city is a popular part of the Costa Verde of the Atlantic resorts of Spain.

Tourism and main attractions

The church of Santa Marina de Vega stands out, dating from the 18th century and which houses altarpieces by the famous sculptor from Asturias José Bernardo de la Meana. It is in the Baroque style, with a Latin cross-shaped floor plan with an open side portico and another closed at the foot.

The Navia parish church is neo-Gothic in style and dates from the late 19th century. It is structured in plan in the shape of a Latin cross and apse.

Other important temples are those of the parish church of Anleo, from the seventeenth century, which contains in its interior a Gothic Calvary of great value with an ivory Christ.

Among civil buildings we find the Palace of Lienes, in Armental (Villanueva parish) and dating from the 16th century.

The Anleo palace has been completely renovated. It is a structured construction in the shape of an “L”, with square crenellated towers. It is said that in one of them, Saint Francis of Assisi spent the night on his pilgrimage (Camino de Santiago) to Santiago de Compostela. Its origin seems to be from the thirteenth century.

Another important palatial building is the Camposorio Palace, in Piñera, built in the 18th century. The poet and politician Ramón de Campoamor y Campoosorio lived there during his childhood. A monument was dedicated to him in the city of Navia.

Other buildings deserve mention, such as the mansions of Tox, Sante, La Venta and Coaña, or the remains of an old medieval fortress, or various Indian buildings, such as the Ochoa house.

It should be noted that in Puerto Vega there is a house where Gaspar Melchor de Jovellanos, a politician and enlightened Asturian of great repercussion, died.

Beaches

Navia beach is located one kilometer from the city and has a length of 350 meters. It has lifeguard services and a large parking, as well as practically all kinds of services, such as showers, restaurants, beach bars and a children’s area.

Frejulfe beach belongs to the parish of Piñera, in 2002, it was declared a natural monument. The beach has a length of approximately 800 meters and at its eastern end is the mouth of the Frejulfe River.

Moro beach has a rectilinear shape, a length of about 100 meters and an average width of about 25 meters. It is located in an urban environment.

Coedo beach has the shape of a cove with a length of about 50 m and an average width of about 30-35 m. Sand is thick and dark. The pedestrian access is about five hundred m long.

Fabal beach has a shell shape, a length of about 150 m and an average width of about 35 m. The pedestrian access is about five hundred m long. The sand has a tan color and its grain is medium. It is nestled between cliffs.

How to get to?

From Oviedo 1 hr 11 min (108 km) via A-8

1 hr 11 min (108 km) via A-8 From Madrid 5 hr 27 min (554 km) via A-6

Main information

Area: 63 km² (municipality)

Coordinates: 43°32′21″N 6°43′25″W

Population: 8302

Languages: Spanish, Asturian

Currency: Euro

Visa: Schengen

Time: Central European UTC +1

