“To drive genuine change, it’s vital first to acknowledge our stance and act with clarity and determination”

In our previous editions, we had anticipated a thorough review of the components of the association agreement between Andorra and the EU, underlining how these could influence Andorra’s global recognition and positioning.

As the negotiations draw close to a conclusion, both parties are aiming to finalize the agreement by the end of the current year. While concerns linger about the speed of the process, the EU’s tight timeline, set to change at the start of 2024, provides a limited window of action, introducing a degree of pressure into the talks.

The financial protocol, of particular significance, has been the subject of considerable debate.

Despite critiques and concerns, a specific procedure for this matter seems to have been put in place, aligning with the established timeline.

Experts suggest that deliberations on the financial protocol will be non-trivial. It’s imperative that decisions are backed by a deep understanding of Andorra’s financial structures as well as its negotiable limits.

The situation took an unexpected turn with Monaco’s withdrawal from the discussions. This, combined with other circumstances, necessitated a meticulous re-evaluation of Andorra’s strategy. In response to this scenario, the government has launched a rigorous economic analysis, though uncertainties remain over its completion in a timely manner to decisively influence Andorra’s final stance.

The process has been bolstered by the inclusion of two key political figures, former heads of government Jaume Bartumeu and Antoni Martí, who will act as observers. Their vast experience will be invaluable at this critical juncture.

One of the critical points is the free movement of people. This aspect, comprising multiple considerations, will be handled in a way that ensures the established security and order, while accommodating the requirements of the agreement.

Recently, the potential that the European Internal Market represents for Andorran youth was highlighted. This brings to the fore considerations about the magnitude of these opportunities and how we can capitalize on them most effectively.

In conclusion, while impact studies are crucial for understanding the situation in its entirety, it’s vital to recognize that real change stems from a profound understanding and commitment to purpose and action. Clear vision and determination are required to realize these opportunities.

By Pere Augé, CEO and Founding Partner of Augé Holding Group

