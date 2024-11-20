Lanjarón is a municipality and town in Spain, the province of Granada, the autonomous community of Andalusia. It is located in the western part of the Alpujarra Granadina, about 45 km from the provincial capital, in the southeast of the Iberian Peninsula.

It borders the municipalities of Dílar, Capileira, Bubión, Cáñar, Órgiva, El Pinar, Lecrín, Nigüelas and Dúrcal. A large part of the municipality, whose population amounts to 3503 inhabitants (INE 2020), is located in the Sierra Nevada National Park.

Lanjarón has a ruined castle and chalybeate baths.

This spa town is most famous, however, for its eponymous bottled water company, the first ever established in Spain, whose products are sold throughout the country and worldwide.

Tourism and main attractions

The Lanjarón Spa building, a neo-Mudejar style construction from the first half of the 20th century. The two towers that flank it stand out.

The church, late 16th and early 17th centuries. Built to replace the one previously burned in the events of 1568. It is dedicated to La Encarnación.

The ruins of the castle of Lanjarón (although in reality what was built there did not have the entity of a castle). Its origin is not clear and, although among the locals it is known as “the castle of the Moors”, it is very possible that it is a Christian building, after the Arab occupation. It is located outside the urban center of the town, although very close, currently only part of the outer walls remain standing, all in very poor condition.

Any of the three hermitages that are within the urban area itself, plus another two nearby.

The three cannons, two of them ancient, another from the 20th century, which have been placed throughout the term.

The so-called “Barrio Hondillo”, the most typical of the town, with its alleys and pillars adorned with flowers and pots.

Lanjarón mineral water

Lanjarón is a brand of natural mineral water owned by Aguas Danone, SA (French company of the Danone Group), which comes from the Salud spring in Lanjarón in the Sierra Nevada massif, in the province of Granada, in the autonomous community of Andalusia, Spain, where it is also packaged.

Lanjarón water has very weak mineralization.

The sources or springs of Lanjarón were discovered at the end of the 18th century. At that time, people from both Granada and other origins traveled to Lanjarón to take its waters. However, the history of Lanjarón water begins in 1818: when the declaration of mineral-medicinal water is produced in six springs.

Origin of the water: the Sierra Nevada Natural Area extends over the provinces of Granada and Almería. It was declared a Biosphere Reserve by UNESCO in 1986.

How to get to?

From Granada 43 min (45.8 km) via E-902 and A-44

43 min (45.8 km) via E-902 and A-44 From Seville 2 hr 59 min (284 km) via A-92

2 hr 59 min (284 km) via A-92 From Madrid 4 hr 36 min (468 km) via A-4 and A-44

Main information

Area: 60 sq. km (municipality)

Coordinates: 36°55′N 3°28′W

Population: 3530 (municipality)

Languages: Spanish, Catalan

Currency: Euro

Visa: Schengen

Time: Central European UTC +1

See also Pyrenees travel guide

See also France travel guide

See also Andorra travel guide