Xàtiva (Sp: Játiva) is a town in eastern Spain, in the Community of Valencia, on the right (western) bank of the river Albaida and at the junction of the Valencia – Murcia and Valencia – Albacete railways.

Historically, Xàtiva was one of the most important towns in the Kingdom of Valencia, rivaling even Valencia and Orihuela, the other two most important cities during Foral era (Fueros de la Ciudad y Reino de Valencia are the set of laws that governed the Kingdom of Valencia since 1261).

It was the birthplace of the Borja popes and preserves an important artistic heritage, despite the fact that it was burned in 1707 by Bourbon troops in retaliation for supporting the Austrian troops during the War of Succession. In 1822 it became the capital of the province of Xàtiva, which disappeared as a result of the territorial division of Spain in 1833.

Tourism and main attractions

Xativa Castle is strategically located on the ancient roadway Via Augusta leading from Rome across the Pyrenees and down the Mediterranean coast to Cartagena and Cádiz.

In 1092, the castle fell into the occupation of the Almoravid dynasty who were expelled in an uprising that took place in 1145. During this uprising, the castle was besieged by the Governor of Valencia, Abd al-Aziz ibn Marwan. In 1171, the Castle finally fell, along with the rest of the Levante coast, into the hands of the Almohads.

Xàtiva walls (muralla). The original layout of the walled enclosure of the city dates from the 11th century, it was reformed in the late 12th and early 13th centuries, and restored in the 16th century.

The Collegiate Basilica of Santa Maria of Xàtiva, also known as La Seu, is the principal church of the city. The construction commenced in 1596.

In this Collegiate Basilica of Xàtiva different members of the House of Borgia are buried. At the museum is possible to see the altarpiece of the cardinal Alfonso Borja and a silver chalice with the name of the Pope Calixtus III and another artworks of the Borja family.

The parish church of La Merced, is located in the square of the same name, in the old neighborhood of Les Barreres. The temple currently serves as a parish church Its origin dates back to 1251 when James I of Aragon facilitated the Order of the Blessed Virgin Mary of Mercy to spread through the main cities of his crown.

The Royal Monastery of Assumption or Santa Clara is a conventual building of Gothic and Baroque styles built in the 14th century and with subsequent reforms and extensions from the 16th to 18th centuries.

The natal house of the Pope Alexander VI is a small urban house, where the Pope Alexander VI was born and lived in the Kingdom of Valencia. Rodrigo de Borja was born at the old square of Aldomar, currently Alexander VI Square. From the original house where Alexander VI was born is preserved the door façade.

Sant Feliu (St Felix) is a Romanesque and Gothic-style, Roman Catholic church erected in 1265, after the capture of the town by King James I of Aragon. It is located near Castle, near the lookout of Bellveret.

Sant Pere (St Peter) is a Gothic-Mudéjar style, Roman Catholic church erected in the mid 15th century. Roderic de Borja, future Pope Alexander VI, was baptized in this church. It underwent a later Baroque refurbishment.

The Hermitage of Santa Anna is a religious building located in the surroundings of Xàtiva, built in the 15th century. To reach the hermitage it is necessary to cross the neighboring town of La Llosa de Ranes and to take the way of the Baños that ascends to the territorial part belonging to the municipality of Xàtiva, located at the peak of a conical mount.

Almudín (Almodí) is a Gothic-style building, built between 1530 and 1548, of which its façade and the interior patio with Ionic columns stand out. In 1919 it was converted into the Museum of Fine Arts and, later, into the Museum of the City (Museu de la Ciutat). It exhibits the famous portrait of Philip V of Spain.

Restaurants

There are no Michelin list restaurants in the city.

Shopping

Xàtiva boasts a long-standing tradition in trade and commerce which has endured and evolved over the ages. There is the big trade in food, at the market held on the Plaça del Mercat market square on Tuesdays and Fridays. There is commerce in the form of a vibrant and diverse list of 700 shops spread throughout the city, with those in the old quarter, along La Albereda and the adjacent streets having a special character all of their own.

Transport and how to get to?

In the urban center of Xàtiva is the Xàtiva station, which has the services of Renfe Operadora of large lines (Arco, Talgo and Trenhotel). The station for the AVE Madrid – Valencia high-speed trains (through Albacete) is under construction.

By car:

From Valencia 50 min (62.3 km) via A-7

50 min (62.3 km) via A-7 From Madrid 4 hr (406 km) via AP-36

Main information

Area: 76.5 sq. km

Population: 29 600

Languages: Spanish, Catalan

Currency: euro

Visa: Schengen

Time: Central European UTC +1

Coordinates: 38°59′19″N 0°31′09″W

See here Andorra travel guide

See here Pyrenees travel guide

See here France travel guide

See here Spain travel guide