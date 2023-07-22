Duck breast is waiting for you in the fridge? So be sure to remember this recipe and prepare a delicious dish. It is served in portions suitable for a special feast or a dinner party. The result is a tender and fragrant meat with a refined spicy taste that can’t be compared to anything.

The recipe for duck breast will take a little time and it is important to follow the instructions carefully. But you can experiment with the ingredients. We do not recommend excluding celery from the list of products. This amazing root adds a little spice to the duck breast.

Cooking time-60 minutes.

Ingredients:

* 600g duck breast

* 100g celery

* 1 carrot

* 2 – 3 onions

* 2 cloves of garlic

* 3 tbsp lemon juice

* 2 tbsp breadcrumbs

* 100g butter

* salt

Preparation:

1. First, clean the vegetables. Cut the onions into slices, the carrots into rings, and the celery into large strips. The garlic should be grated and set aside.

2. Heat the pan on the stove and add water. Once the water has boiled, add the chopped vegetables. Cook until they make a rich vegetable broth. At the end of cooking, add salt to taste.

3. While the vegetables are cooking, prepare the duck breast. Put it on a plate and sprinkle with lemon juice. Leave it for 10 minutes.

4. Gently put the duck fillet into the boiling broth and cook, on minimum heat for 40 minutes.

5. After cooking, put the duck fillet onto a napkin so it will absorb some of the excess fat.

6. Cut the breast into slices of medium thickness.

7. In a frying pan, melt the butter and add the garlic.

8. Roll the duck slices in the breadcrumbs.

9. Place the meat on a roasting pan and cook until it turns brown.

10. Once finished, place onto another napkin to absorb some of the excess fat.

11. The dish is ready for serving. We’ll serve the breaded duck breast with vegetables. As a supplement, we can add tomato sauce.

Bon appetit!