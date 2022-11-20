Can Manel : New Year’s Eve Menu

New Year’s Eve Menu 

To make a reservation you should pay a deposit of half the price of the menu per person to account: AD96 0003 1101 1086 8041 0102 or ES29 2080 3507 2230 4001 6521. Please indicate the date of the reservation, the name and the number of people.

New Year’s Eve Menu on December 31, 2022

• Royal oyster au gratin

• Light fritters of prawn tails from Palamós, marinated in special “forest oil”

• Half-cooked foie gras timbale with apple

• Seafood cream and shrimp croutons with a little holiday culinary surprise

• Medallion of monkfish on a small vegetable chutney, stuffed with marine clam velvet

• Wellington venison filet, Périgord sauce with foie gras and truffle, carrot crumble

• Caramelized mango bundles filled with creamy vegetable syrup

• Special final dessert of the year from the confectioners of our kitchen

• Gourmet coffee with mini éclairs

• The 12 lucky grapes

* 175 €/Person, water, wine, sparkling wine and coffee are included

