The Ariège Robert Naudi University Center (Le Centre Universitaire de l’Ariège Robert Naudi), Foix (Pyrenees, France, Occitania) welcomes between 400 and 450 students (from all over France and abroad), enrolled at the Toulouse Jean Jaurès University.

The Center is managed, on a daily basis, by the Association for University Development in Ariège (ADUA) with the support of its two main partners: the Ariège Departmental Council and the University of Toulouse-Jean Jaurès.

The Ariège University Center is a branch of the Toulouse Jean Jaurès University, decentralized in Foix, offering three specialized and recognized university training centers around the themes of geography, regional planning, the environment, sustainable tourism, information and communication technologies applied to tourism and education professions as well as professional and continuing training from the CANOPÉ Network or the CNFPT.

Training

The University Center offers face-to-face courses in three components (faculties):

Department of Geography, Planning and Environment

National Higher Institute of Teaching and Education (INSPÉ)

Higher Institute of Tourism, Hospitality and Food (ISTHIA)

Among the diplomas awarded on the Foix site:

Diplomas level Bac + 3

Multidisciplinary Bachelor’s degree in Social Sciences History, Geography, Sociology and Economics

(accessible after the Bac)

(accessible after the Bac) General Bachelor’s degree in Tourism and Development (L3)

Professional Bachelor’s degree in Development of Territorial, Mountain and Pastoral Projects

Professional Bachelor’s degree in Tour Guide

Professional Bachelor’s degree in Sustainable Development of Territories through E-Commerce and E-Tourism

Professional Bachelor’s degree in NTIC applied to Tourism

Diplomas Bac + 5

Master’s degree in Territorial Management and Local Development, Rural Areas in the North and South (GTDL)

Master Teaching, Education and Training Professions (MEEF)

Master in Tourism and Development

Master in ICT applied to the development of tourist areas

University Diploma in Mountain Refuge Guardian

The Connected Campus allows you to pursue higher education without leaving the department remotely.

Once the training has been found, everyone can register in the establishment that offers it (in France or even abroad) and benefit, in Foix, from the personalized support of an educational tutor.

