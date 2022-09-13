Barcelona Gallery Weekend opens its doors, for its eighth edition, from September 15 to 18. Among the exhibits to see during the four days, there is one dedicated to Salvador Dalí with around 30 drawings linking the artist to the seaside Cadaqués landscape in northeastern Catalonia.

Visitors will get to see up to 32 art galleries featuring the work of around 70 national and international artists, such as French Nicolas Daubanes who will present, next to Catalan Domènec, an exposition reviewing historic moments where architecture has solved human needs.

Dalí’s exhibit will take place in the Mayoral art gallery, while Daubanes and Domènec’s will be held in the ADN Galeria.

The festival, free of charge and open to everyone, highlights the importance of “art galleries as a place of culture creation and of knowledge, sites of experimentation, and discovery, which allows connecting between artists, collectors, public, and institutions,” organizers said on Tuesday.

Among national artists, there will be Esther Ferrer, a pioneer and the utmost representative of the art performance in Spain. She is specialized in featuring a live presentation to the audience drawing their attention to acting, poetry, music, dance, or even painting.

Another renowned artist, Susana Solano, will present her sculptural artwork at Artur Ramon Art gallery. Her sculptures will be accompanied by pieces from historical vanguard artists, like Julio González, Eduardo Chillida, and Manolo Hugué.

This year, Barcelona Gallery Weekend will extend to L21 Factory, a hybrid art gallery project founded in Palma de Mallorca which recently opened in L’Hospitalet de Llobregat a production center and an exhibition area.

Suburbia Contemporary is the other novelty in this year’s edition, while recurring House Of Chappaz, Galeria Joan Prats, LAB36, àngels barcelona, and Sala Parés, will open their doors once again.