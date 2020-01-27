Personal is Political: a talk on gender inequality in heterosexual relationships by Raisa Jurva

Northern European countries are often presented as examples of gender equality. Indeed, welfare state policies and equality measures have overcome many problems. There are good and affordable nursery schools, women are involved in the labour market, have their own income and are active in the public sphere as political parliamentarians, for example.

However, some problems still persist, especially in heterosexual relationships. Through this talk, the first resident of Faber Andorra in 2020, Finnish Raisa Jurva, will talk about feminist research on heterosexuality and present the recent discoveries about couple relationships in Finland and other Nordic countries where, apparently, what is personal is still political. Jurva has published speeches on heterosexuality in sex education materials, men’s experiences in prostate cancer treatment, and women’s complaints as an expression of gender inequality.

Her research interests include ambivalent affections for intimacy, tangles of power and affection in intimate relationships, feminist and queer theories and methodologies, and perspectives on the life course of gender. During her stay at Faber Andorra she will complete her doctoral research – Just the Two of Us? Affective Inequalities in Intimate Relations – Funded by the Academy of Finland.

Thursday, 30th January at 19.30h at the Communal Library, Escaldes-Engordany.