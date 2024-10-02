Aurus Merlon

Aurus Merlon is a Russian electric motorcycle, created by FSUE NAMI by order of the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation. It is intended for the motorcade of the head of state and diplomatic missions. The prototype of this electric bike was presented at the international exhibition “Innoprom-2022”.

The first batch of nine motorcycles was manufactured for the ceremonial event dedicated to the inauguration of the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, which took place on May 7, 2024.

Aurus Merlon is operated by the Special Purpose Garage. The sale of a commercial version is planned from 2025.

In 2019, by order of the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation, the design of an electric motorcycle began. NAMI (Central Scientific Research Automobile and Automotive Engines Institute) was tasked with creating equipment intended for year-round support of the motorcade of the country’s top officials. In this regard, special requirements were formulated for the design and driving performance of the motorcycle:

operation at subzero temperatures down to minus 25ºC;

the ability to move at high speed on slippery surfaces;

the ability to use a sidecar;

a large power reserve;

high dynamic characteristics;

the ability to move in reverse.

The designers paid special attention to the distribution of weight and the position of the center of gravity. Since the battery is the heaviest element, it was placed as low as possible. This made the motorcycle more stable and easier to control.

In addition, the package includes the following options:

heated seats;

heated steering wheel;

electric windshield;

touch electronic instrument panel;

safety arcs integrated into the body;

keyless access.

For ease of use in winter, the developers equipped the motorcycle with a sidecar. This trailer not only increases stability on slippery roads, but also allows you to place an additional traction battery. It is combined with the main battery into a single system, which increases the power reserve at low temperatures, down to minus twenty-five degrees.

The Aurus Merlon motorcycle is equipped with a lever front suspension, which provides increased stability when used with a sidecar in winter. Another important advantage of this suspension, according to engineers, is the absence of the “dive” effect during sudden braking.

As of May 2024, nine motorcycles have been produced. Their approximate commercial value is from 10 to 12 million rubles.

Production

In 2022, the state scientific center NAMI produced a pilot batch of Aurus Merlon motorcycles, which successfully passed all tests at the Dmitrov auto testing ground. All parts were produced at the center’s own technical base.

The following components were developed and produced for Aurus Merlon:

High-voltage traction battery;

Power complex control system;

Lighting;

External panels and body elements made of composite materials;

Frame made of high-strength aluminum alloys;

Thermostat system.

The electric motor was developed and assembled jointly with a large Russian company.

On May 7, 2024, on the day of Vladimir Putin’s inauguration as president, a new electric bike was presented to the general public. During the ceremony, nine Aurus Merlon motorcycles accompanied the presidential Aurus Senat from the First Building of the Kremlin, where the head of state’s office is located, to the Grand Kremlin Palace, where the inauguration took place.

In the Special Purpose Garage, the BMW motorcycles that were used from 1996 to 2024 were replaced by Aurus Merlon. Thus, the tradition of using domestic equipment to escort the country’s top officials was revived.

Until 1996, Soviet Dnepr motorcycles manufactured by the Kyiv plant were used in the motorcades of the country’s top officials. In particular, the K-750 and Dnepr-14.9L models were used.

Serial production

In May 2024, the head of the Ministry of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov announced the start of accepting pre-orders for the commercial version of the Aurus Merlon motorcycle. It is expected that this electric bike will be available for purchase in 2025. According to preliminary data, the cost of the new product will be from 10 to 12 million rubles.

Additional information

“Merlon” is a embrasure of the Kremlin wall, which is why the motorcycle used to protect the country’s top officials was named so.

Manufacturer: Aurus Motors / Центральный научно-исследовательский автомобильный и автомоторный институт „НАМИ“» (ГНЦ РФ ФГУП «НАМИ») (NAMI institute)

Assembly: Moscow (Russia)

Years of production: 2024—

Battery capacity: 21 kWh

Power: 140 kW

Max speed: 240 km/h

Range: 200 km

Weight: 350 kg

FSO Museum (VDNKh, Moscow, Russia)

