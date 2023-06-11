The rare Delahaye 175 Drophead Coupé, 1949: design in the form of a firm semi-monocoque from the studio “Figoni et Falaschi”.

This studio was a French coachbuilder firm which was responsible for some of the most elegant and graceful automobile body shapes seen from the 1930s through to the 1950s. The actual designs were created by Giuseppe Figoni, while his partner Ovidio Falaschi ran the business.

Vadim Zadorozhny’s Museum of Equipment, Moscow

Years of production: 1948-1951

Country of origin: France (tuning studio – France)

Issued: 51 items

Weight: 2050 kg

Power: 140 hp

Speed: 160 km/h

The Delahaye Type 175 is a luxury, bespoke, coachbuilt automobile manufactured by French automotive product manufacturer Delahaye. Production build numbers were formally recorded from early 1948 to mid 1951, validating that 107 cars were built.

This run of 4.5-litre chassis was offered in a variety of styles, exclusively built by coachbuilders. Delahaye did not have its own coachbuilding capability.

A 1953 fire in the administration and drawing offices destroyed most of its files and technical drawings. Little is known about the Type 175 and its siblings, the sequentially longer wheelbased Types 178 and 180.

Club Delahaye has recorded 25 surviving cars, out of the 107 confirmed built. There were 51 Type 175 cars, most being the optional 175S variant. There were 38 Type 178 cars, at least one of which was factory-built with both 175S options that were not offered on that model. There were 18 Type 180 cars, two of which have the optional 175S engine, both being heavily-armoured Chapron bodied limousines.