BB 8500

The BB 8500 is an electric locomotive used by the SNCF in France. It operates on 1,500 volt direct current. These locomotives were nicknamed “Dancers” due to the peculiarity of their suspension, which allowed them to veer off course relative to their longitudinal axis.

Design

The BB 8500 locomotives are part of the BB Alsthom series. They were designed to operate suburban trains in the south-east and south-west of Ile-de-France, as well as regional trains in central and south-west France, which are powered by direct current.

They were created on the basis of the BB 25500 model by eliminating the single-phase equipment. Otherwise, this machine is very similar to its “mother” series: it has a double reduction gear and a chassis.

The series was originally painted in green, but some were repainted in Île-de-France and Multiservices liveries in the 1990s, while others were painted concrete or in En Voyage livery in the 2000s.

This series of locomotives was designed for versatility: it can operate in different units. It has two gear ratios, one for freight trains, which allows for slower speeds, and one for tourist trains, designed for higher speeds.

The BB 8501–8505 models initially had a panoramic cab with corner windows. Subsequent models up to BB 8587 only had two front windows for safety. With BB 8588, the hull was widened to accommodate a future automatic coupler, which was never implemented. This series is distinguished by an additional window between the access door and the end of the machine. The second part of the series is more driver-friendly.

Apart from these differences in the cab and chassis, the BB 8501–8536 models are equipped with TAB 660 A1 engines, while the following models are equipped with the more powerful TAB 660 B1 engines.

Starting with BB 8549, the BB 8500 models had factory adhesive markings instead of embossed plates. The roofs of the first 48 models had hooks for roof ladders, which were replaced by a roof hatch with a permanent internal ladder; the skylight became larger and pyramidal in shape. The BB 8549–8568 sub-series initially had checkered blinds welded to the hull.

Operation

Designed to provide the most versatile service, the BB 8500 covers most lines electrified at 1500 V DC.

They operated at the head of passenger trains on several TER networks. Routes are generally limited and speeds are moderate due to inefficient suspension.

A significant part of the series was used to haul freight trains. In combination, due to the low speed gear ratio, these locomotives were particularly effective at the head of heavy trains: grain, inter-marshalling, etc. They were replaced by BB 27000.

Since 1997, some elements have been converted to BB 88500 for manoeuvring or maintenance, similar to BB 8100 converted to BB 80000.

Former routes

Paris-Montparnasse ( Paris ) – Chartres – Nogent-le-Rotrou – Le Mans (until 2016)

( ) – Chartres – Nogent-le-Rotrou – Le Mans (until 2016) Paris-Montparnasse – Versailles-Chantiers – Rambouillet (until 2006)

Paris-Montparnasse – Versailles-Chantiers – Plaisir – Grignon (until 2006)

Paris-Austerlitz – Les Aubrais

– Les Aubrais Paris-Austerlitz – Orléans

Paris-Austerlitz – Toulouse-Matabiau ( Toulouse )

( ) Chambéry – Challes-les-Eaux – Montmélian – Modane

Toulouse-Matabiau – Montauban-Ville-Bourbon – Cahors

Toulouse-Matabiau – Carcassonne

Bordeaux – Marmande – Agen – Montauban-Ville-Bourbon – Toulouse-Matabiau

– Marmande – – Montauban-Ville-Bourbon – Toulouse-Matabiau Toulouse-Matabiau – Montréjeau – Gourdan-Polignan – Luchon

Narbonne – Cerbère

– Beziers – Neussargues

– Neussargues Bordeaux-Saint-Jean – Hendaye

Bayonne – Saint-Jean-Pied-de-Port (cargo)

– Saint-Jean-Pied-de-Port (cargo) Saint-Jean-Pied-de-Port – Ossès – Saint-Martin-d’Arrossa (freight)

Lannemezan – Arreau – Cadéac

Dijon-Ville – Chalon-sur-Saône – Mâcon

Bordeaux-Saint-Jean – La Pointe-de-Grave

Villefranche-sur-Saône – Perpignan

Toulouse-Matabiau – Tarbes – Pau

– Toulouse-Matabiau – Latour-de-Carol – Enveitg

Lyon – Saint-Étienne-Châteaucreux

Manufacturer: Alstom / Matériel de Traction Electrique (MTE)

Years of production: 1964—1974

Production: 146 units

Length: 14,940 mm

Width: 3038 mm

Height: 4148 mm

Track gauge: 1435 mm

Continuous power: 2940 kW

Max speed: 140 km/h

Weight: 79.5 t

