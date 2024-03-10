YAMAHA R1: an image with felt-tip marker by @matreshka_ulu
The Yamaha YZF-R1, or simply R1, is a 1,000 cc (61 cu in)-class sports motorcycle made by Yamaha. It was first released in 1998, undergoing significant updates in 2000, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2007, 2009, 2015, 2018 and 2020.
The R1 was also equipped with a 41 mm KYB upside-down front fork and 300 mm semi-floating disc brakes. The instrument panel was electronic, with a self diagnosis system and digital speed readout. The exhaust used Yamaha’s Exhaust Ultimate Power Valve (EXUP) system, which controlled exhaust gas flow to maximize engine power production at all revs, resulting in a high-power and high-torque engine.
