Telefónica in collaboration with Warpcom, an iberian technology integrator, have teamed up with Fortinet and Quantum Xchange to develop and demonstrate the effectiveness of an innovative solution based on quantum security architecture, designed to meet the present and future needs of organizations.

This innovative initiative aims to protect data and systems against the most sophisticated cyber-attacks that exploit the properties of quantum computing. The resulting solution can be marketed and implemented anywhere in the world, whether in on-prem or cloud environments, adapting easily to different types of environments.

Over the last six months, the team of about twenty cybersecurity experts of the entities involved have worked closely together to develop this cutting-edge proof of concept. Integrating the functionalities of the different solutions, the architecture has undergone a rigorous battery of tests to ensure that its performance and resilience meet the most demanding requirements of organizations.

This achievement represents a significant milestone in the evolution of cybersecurity, offering robust and advanced protection against current and emerging threats. Now we are ready to test this solution in a production environment.

This quantum security solution brings several benefits, such as the ability to be updated over time, thus allowing for greater resilience to future attacks. Another benefit is that the solution is designed to be used in any type of network infrastructure, including SD-WAN, fiber or 5G, making it highly flexible.