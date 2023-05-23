Pac-Man game machine

Pac-Man is a maze arcade game developed and released by Namco in 1980. The original Japanese title of Puck Man was changed to Pac-Man for international releases as a preventative measure against defacement of the arcade machines by changing the P to an F. Outside Japan, the game was published by Midway Games as part of its licensing agreement with Namco America. The player controls Pac-Man, who must eat all the dots inside an enclosed maze while avoiding four colored ghosts. Eating large flashing dots called “energizers” causes the ghosts to turn blue, allowing Pac-Man to eat them for bonus points.

Shell house (Casa de las Conchas) in Tazones

Metal monument of Antonio Coleman and Estanislao Reverter with their Renault Alpine A110

Traffic sign. Attention: beware of flying rockets

Railway worker in a standard uniform. Bronze sculpture, 1989

Christian Boe metal works museum in Dému city, France

Madrid flower beds: jeans and boots

