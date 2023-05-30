The new Naval Group Hellas subsidiary in Greece, announced at the end of 2022, is now officially open. This 100% Naval Group subsidiary is part of Naval Group’s long-term commitment to Greece, and supports its growing operations with the Hellenic partners.

The creation of the Naval Group Hellas subsidiary is fully integrated into the process of strengthening cooperation between Greek and French industries. Naval Group Hellas is the pillar of Naval Group’s long-term footprint in Greece.

The staffing of the company will incorporate both French and Greek engineers and technicians, with a transfer of know-how in the fields of navy ships construction and maintenance.

With its offices located in the Municipality of Athens, Attica, Naval Group Hellas is managed by Benoît Chapalain, who settled in Greece in June 2022 to coordinate the development of the Hellenic Industrial Participation plan that Naval Group deploys in the frame of the ongoing FDI frigates program.