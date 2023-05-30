Naval Group opens its new subsidiary Naval Group Hellas in Greece

  Business and Economy, News, News of Pyrenees   /   

The new Naval Group Hellas subsidiary in Greece, announced at the end of 2022, is now officially open. This 100% Naval Group subsidiary is part of Naval Group’s long-term commitment to Greece, and supports its growing operations with the Hellenic partners.

The creation of the Naval Group Hellas subsidiary is fully integrated into the process of strengthening cooperation between Greek and French industries. Naval Group Hellas is the pillar of Naval Group’s long-term footprint in Greece.

The staffing of the company will incorporate both French and Greek engineers and technicians, with a transfer of know-how in the fields of navy ships construction and maintenance.

With its offices located in the Municipality of Athens, Attica, Naval Group Hellas is managed by Benoît Chapalain, who settled in Greece in June 2022 to coordinate the development of the Hellenic Industrial Participation plan that Naval Group deploys in the frame of the ongoing FDI frigates program.

A fleet of 6-meter driverless electric mini buses will become part of the Châteauroux Métropole public transportation network in 2026

Crédit Agricole S.A. is pleased to announce the launch of its annual capital increase reserved to employees of the Crédit Agricole Group around the world

Vueling incorporates Norse Atlantic Airways into its Vueling Global platform

Presentation of the book “Remei Mulleras. The soul of the Nativity of Can Roseta” took place on April 20

Repsol and FREENOW sign agreement to boost electric mobility in the taxi sector

Renfe, official train of the Copa del Rey final, will launch special charter trains from Madrid and Pamplona to Seville

Read more: Business and Economy ...