ЗИЛ-41041

In 1986, by order of the Special Purpose Garage, a shortened modification of the ZiL-41047 was born. Powerful eight-liter V8, premium materials in the interior, velor for rear passengers, manual assembly, soft suspension that compensates for almost any unevenness on the road.

All these elements of luxury inaccessible to the Soviet average, presented in the seven-seat limousine, are transferred to the five-seat version of the car. With the same engine and less weight, it becomes more maneuverable and harmonious in terms of design, inheriting the line of short ZiL-117, beloved by the highest party members.

The ZiL-4041 car was developed as an escort vehicle for the ZiL-41047 limousine so that the motorcade would consist entirely of similar and almost identical-looking cars.

It was created as the final car of the motorcade of the first person of the state, however, in reality, it served members of the Politburo of the CPSU Central Committee, and it was planned to use it for the First Lady of the USSR Raisa Maksimovna Gorbacheva. The exact number of short-wheelbase limousines produced during Perestroika is unknown, but most likely there were no more than 5.

After the collapse of the USSR in 1991, the plant came under the wing of the Moscow Government, and the car gained a second wind, serving the Moscow Mayor Yuri Mikhailovich Luzhkov and the top management of the capital’s Mayor’s Office. From the last seven sets of parts that had lain at the plant since Perestroika, cars were also assembled for private individuals. This concludes the brilliant history of luxury government limousines of the Soviet era.

Assembly: Moscow (USSR/Russia)

Years of production: 1986—2000

Production: 23 units

Length: 5750 mm

Width: 2080 mm

Height: 1500 mm

Engine: 8 cylinders; 7680 cc

Power: 315 HP

Max speed: 190 km/h

Fuel consumption: 25l/100 km

Weight: 3160 kg

ZiL Museum (Moscow, Russia)

