ЗИЛ-41041
In 1986, by order of the Special Purpose Garage, a shortened modification of the ZiL-41047 was born. Powerful eight-liter V8, premium materials in the interior, velor for rear passengers, manual assembly, soft suspension that compensates for almost any unevenness on the road.
All these elements of luxury inaccessible to the Soviet average, presented in the seven-seat limousine, are transferred to the five-seat version of the car. With the same engine and less weight, it becomes more maneuverable and harmonious in terms of design, inheriting the line of short ZiL-117, beloved by the highest party members.
The ZiL-4041 car was developed as an escort vehicle for the ZiL-41047 limousine so that the motorcade would consist entirely of similar and almost identical-looking cars.
It was created as the final car of the motorcade of the first person of the state, however, in reality, it served members of the Politburo of the CPSU Central Committee, and it was planned to use it for the First Lady of the USSR Raisa Maksimovna Gorbacheva. The exact number of short-wheelbase limousines produced during Perestroika is unknown, but most likely there were no more than 5.
After the collapse of the USSR in 1991, the plant came under the wing of the Moscow Government, and the car gained a second wind, serving the Moscow Mayor Yuri Mikhailovich Luzhkov and the top management of the capital’s Mayor’s Office. From the last seven sets of parts that had lain at the plant since Perestroika, cars were also assembled for private individuals. This concludes the brilliant history of luxury government limousines of the Soviet era.
Assembly: Moscow (USSR/Russia)
Years of production: 1986—2000
Production: 23 units
Length: 5750 mm
Width: 2080 mm
Height: 1500 mm
Engine: 8 cylinders; 7680 cc
Power: 315 HP
Max speed: 190 km/h
Fuel consumption: 25l/100 km
Weight: 3160 kg
See also Transport blog
See also Cars blog
See also Motorcycles blog
See also Buses blog
See also Shipbuilding blog
See also Motors and Engines blog
See also Trains and railways blog
See also Trucks and Cargo Vehicles blog
See also Tractors and Special Equipment blog
See also Tanks and Armored Vehicles
See also Airplanes blog
See also Helicopters blog
See also Artillery, Missiles and Rockets blog
See also Bicycles blog