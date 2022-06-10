Spanish interior minister says measure boosts ‘equality for young people in rural areas’ compared to urban counterparts

Young people between the ages of 16 and 18 will soon be able to drive in Spain. Yet, they will only be to obtain a license for electric cars that weigh under 400 kg and whose maximum speed is under 90 kph.

Spain’s interior minister, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, announced the new measure on Thursday during a presentation on road safety plans for the coming years.

He said the measure aims to boost “equality for young people in rural areas” compared to those living in cities.

“Public transport does not cover these areas to the same extent it does urban ones,” he added.

Grande-Marlaska also said that this license, which will be called the B1, is already in force in countries such as France “with good results” and that it stems from the EU directive on drivers’ licenses.

The Spanish government will regulate how this new license will be implemented in the future, but is yet to detail when this will be.

Currently, Spain only allows people 18 and older to drive four-wheeled vehicles with motors (under the B license), except for light quadricycles, which fall under the AM driver’s license along with mopeds, available for anyone 15 and other.

An A1 permit for motorbikes with a maximum cylinder capacity of 125 cm³ and a bit less than 15 HP can also be driven by people 16 and older.