Yellow Porsche GT4 in the Pyrenees

White Mercedes Benz Biplace Sport Type 720 SSK from 1929

Red Bugatti Torpedo Biplace Sport Type 38 from 1927

Blue Bugatti T30 Torpedo from 1921

Blue AUDI Torpedo Type E21/78 from 1924 – the only copy survived 

German Scott Type Tricar from 1923

Red Salmson Biplace Sport Type VAL 3 from 1928

