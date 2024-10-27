XXI Rally Costa Brava Històric, October 24 – 27, 2024 (Catalonia, Spain)

105 teams from all over Europe participate in the event.

In this edition, as a great innovation, Castelló d’Empúries and Palamós will share the headquarters of the rally, which will start on Thursday the 24th in Empuriabrava and end on Sunday the 27th at the Passeig del Mar in Palamós.

Approximately 1,000 kilometers of route and more than 25 sections over 3 stages, with many unpublished sections and all the legendary roads of the Costa Brava Rally.

A regular rally designed for the best classics and historics, always on roads in perfect condition.

Rally-Sprint modality to participate only in the Saturday stage, with departure and arrival in Palamós, at a reduced price (€295).

Golden Pack: option designed to enjoy the rally from the start (includes registration and accommodation).

Photo: Joan Mañé Fort