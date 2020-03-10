X-Trial of Nations in France postponed as a result of the Coronavirus crisis

The decision from the French government to ban public gatherings of more than 1,000 spectators as a result of the Coronavirus crisis forces a change of date

The FIM X-Trial of Nations that was due to take place in the Liévin’s Arena Stade on 3rd April has been postponed in accordance with the urgent decision taken by the French government to prohibit public gatherings of 1,000 or more people.

The executive decision from the Élysée is a response to the Stage Two alert level in the country that has been brought about by Covid-19 (Coronavirus) and the need to put into place social distancing measures to avoid further spread of the virus.

Promoter 2Play in conjunction with the the Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM), the Fédération Française de Motocyclisme (FFM) and event’s local organiser are evaluating if it will be possible to re-schedule the event later this season.

Spain, France, Great Britain, Italy and Norway will be the 2020 FIM X-Trial of Nations’ participants.

