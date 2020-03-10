World congress of snow and mountain tourism in Andorra is canceled because of coronavirus crisis

World congress of snow and mountain tourism in Andorra is canceled because of coronavirus crisis.

This 11th edition of the World Congress of snow and mountain tourism was scheduled to present tourism, innovation and sustainability and cover a topic as current as innovation for the sustainable development of mountain tourism destinations.

The planned presentations and thematic discussions were scheduled to cover contents such as computer solutions (artificial intelligence, big data etc.), inclusive tourism, responsible management and consumption of resources, responsible destinations, the future of mountain destinations and tourism education, among others, while maintaining their relationship with sustainability.

