Air France continues to diversify its long-haul network. After announcing the first new additions to its 2024-2025 winter schedule, the airline today unveiled an additional destination in East Africa.

On November 18, 2024, the airline will inaugurate a new route from Paris-Charles de Gaulle to Kilimanjaro (Tanzania), as an extension of Zanzibar (also in Tanzania).

In addition to Dar Es Salam, KLM’s other destinations in Tanzania include Kilimanjaro (4 flights a week) and Zanzibar (2 flights a week). Dar Es Salam will remain accessible via Amsterdam, with KLM operating flights to the Tanzanian capital 7 times a week (as an extension of Kilimanjaro 5 times a week, as an extension of Zanzibar 2 times a week). By coordinating the two airlines’ flight schedules, Air France and KLM will offer customers a wider choice of operating days and times.